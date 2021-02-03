Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) is 5.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.70 and a high of $81.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVMI stock was last observed hovering at around $73.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.75% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.71% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $74.60, the stock is -1.24% and 5.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 34.74% off its SMA200. NVMI registered 94.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.16.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.10%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) has around 646 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $257.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.83 and Fwd P/E is 30.51. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.27% and -8.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $69.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI), with 139.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 83.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.17M, and float is at 27.97M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 82.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 1.78 million shares valued at $93.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.35% of the NVMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.74 million shares valued at $90.88 million to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.72 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $89.83 million, while Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Limited holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $68.73 million.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) that is trading 120.55% up over the past 12 months. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is 73.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.