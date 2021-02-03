Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) stock Plunged by -0.81% yesterday

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is -1.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The NYMX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is -2.87% and 3.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -11.79% off its SMA200. NYMX registered -34.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4842.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.08%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $173.75M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.99% and -49.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-380.70%).

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX), with 33.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.56% while institutional investors hold 12.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.70M, and float is at 42.18M with Short Float at 8.64%. Institutions hold 6.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.87 million shares valued at $4.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.42% of the NYMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 0.5 million shares valued at $1.22 million to account for 0.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.4 million shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $0.98 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.73 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 40.11% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 7.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 23.19.