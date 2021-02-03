Oblong Inc. (OBLG) picks momentum as shares drop -16.50%

Oblong Inc. (AMEX: OBLG) is -17.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $12.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The OBLG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $35.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.99% off the consensus price target high of $35.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.99% higher than the price target low of $35.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is -8.75% and -16.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 45.43% off its SMA200. OBLG registered 191.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0136 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6874.

The stock witnessed a -17.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.00%, and is -16.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $35.62M and $16.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 388.51% and -65.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oblong Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Oblong Inc. (OBLG), with 2.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.62% while institutional investors hold 14.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.24M, and float is at 4.91M with Short Float at 6.77%. Institutions hold 7.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.19 million shares valued at $0.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.39% of the OBLG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 40000.0 shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 34074.0 shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $78370.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 12120.0 with a market value of $27876.0.