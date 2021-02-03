OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) is 14.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.21 and a high of $55.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The KIDS stock was last observed hovering at around $46.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.46% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.87% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.05, the stock is 7.77% and 5.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 2.75% off its SMA200. KIDS registered 2.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.01.

The stock witnessed a 14.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.49%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $937.24M and $71.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.07% and -15.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $20.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS), with 5.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.55% while institutional investors hold 107.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.11M, and float is at 13.58M with Short Float at 19.82%. Institutions hold 74.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.55 million shares valued at $71.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.93% of the KIDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Advisory Inc. with 1.11 million shares valued at $51.02 million to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Riverbridge Partners LLC which holds 1.06 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $43.83 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $40.84 million.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berry Bernie B III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Berry Bernie B III sold 3,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $51.73 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40481.0 shares.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Odle Gregory A (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $51.63 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76231.0 shares of the KIDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Odle Gregory A (Executive Vice President) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $46.19 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 79,981 shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS).

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -30.14% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.27% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.83.