Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SFTW Stock Is Going Next

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) is 1.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.11 and a high of $11.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFTW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $10.67, the stock is 0.34% and 2.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 5.71% off its SMA200. SFTW registered 6.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.21.

The stock witnessed a 1.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.32%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.12% and -9.42% from its 52-week high.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW), with institutional investors hold 59.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.41M, and float is at 1.67M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 59.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.01 million shares valued at $30.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the SFTW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 1.51 million shares valued at $15.41 million to account for 3.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 1.31 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $13.31 million, while Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $11.21 million.