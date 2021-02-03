Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) picks momentum as shares rise 0.27%

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.95 and a high of $56.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The OTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.3% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.64% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.18, the stock is -1.00% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 2.14% off its SMA200. OTTR registered -24.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.00.

The stock witnessed a -3.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.38%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has around 654 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $878.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.13 and Fwd P/E is 16.65. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.03% and -27.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otter Tail Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $226.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Top Institutional Holders

232 institutions hold shares in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR), with 737.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 56.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.91M, and float is at 40.33M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 55.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.85 million shares valued at $139.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.38% of the OTTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.89 million shares valued at $104.55 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Trust Advisors LP which holds 1.47 million shares representing 3.58% and valued at over $53.22 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $42.22 million.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Abbott John S, the company’s Pres Varistar, Sr VP, M/I Plat. SEC filings show that Abbott John S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $41.21 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -11.93% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -17.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.86% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.