PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Track to Reach $11.50 in a Year

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PFLT) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $12.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.62% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is 1.86% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 27.70% off its SMA200. PFLT registered -6.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.32.

The stock witnessed a 7.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.87%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 23.79 and Fwd P/E is 10.00. Distance from 52-week low is 238.32% and -10.81% from its 52-week high.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $21.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), with 504.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 32.27% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 31.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sound Income Strategies, LLC with over 2.26 million shares valued at $23.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the PFLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Altshuler Shaham Ltd with 1.89 million shares valued at $15.96 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 0.51 million shares representing 1.31% and valued at over $4.28 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $3.66 million.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KATZ SAMUEL L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KATZ SAMUEL L sold 8,618 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $10.41 per share for a total of $89747.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26500.0 shares.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that KATZ SAMUEL L (Director) sold a total of 8,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $10.54 per share for $94077.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35118.0 shares of the PFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, KATZ SAMUEL L (Director) disposed off 7,453 shares at an average price of $10.65 for $79399.0. The insider now directly holds 44,047 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT).