Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Volatility At 4.29%, Should You Add A Position?

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is 3.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.16 and a high of $86.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLXS stock was last observed hovering at around $79.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.95% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.35% higher than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.89, the stock is -1.16% and 2.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 12.33% off its SMA200. PLXS registered 14.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.58.

The stock witnessed a 3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.32%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $3.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.67 and Fwd P/E is 15.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.06% and -6.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plexus Corp. (PLXS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plexus Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $880.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Plexus Corp. (PLXS), with 606.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 101.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.15M, and float is at 28.24M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 98.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.18 million shares valued at $295.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the PLXS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.01 million shares valued at $212.86 million to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.06 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $145.72 million, while Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. holds 7.04% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $143.29 million.

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Plexus Corp. (PLXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Darroch Ronnie, the company’s Exec VP & Reg Pres-EMEA. SEC filings show that Darroch Ronnie sold 3,637 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $80.23 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6885.0 shares.

Plexus Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that FOATE DEAN A (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $85.50 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PLXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, FOATE DEAN A (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $84.00 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS).

Plexus Corp. (PLXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 25.06% up over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 8.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.01% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.87.