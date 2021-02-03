Positives for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) as stock gains in recent trading

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) is 3.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.16 and a high of $20.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXGN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.5% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.50, the stock is -0.99% and 7.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 4.70% at the moment leaves the stock 46.08% off its SMA200. AXGN registered 45.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.10.

The stock witnessed a 3.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.71%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) has around 371 employees, a market worth around $774.78M and $108.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.38% and -11.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.80%).

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AxoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $29.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in AxoGen Inc. (AXGN), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 84.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.09M, and float is at 39.70M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 81.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 6.59 million shares valued at $76.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.23% of the AXGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.86 million shares valued at $33.31 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. which holds 1.98 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $23.05 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $21.5 million.

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zaderej Karen L., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Zaderej Karen L. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

AxoGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Donovan Michael Patrick (VP Operations) sold a total of 1,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $17.48 per share for $30293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26029.0 shares of the AXGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, DeVinney Erick Wayne (VP, Clinical&Translational Sc) disposed off 371 shares at an average price of $17.81 for $6608.0. The insider now directly holds 63,240 shares of AxoGen Inc. (AXGN).

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 62.89% up over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -3.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.5.