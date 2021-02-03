Positives for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) as stock gains in recent trading

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) is 16.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 1.26% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 4.13% at the moment leaves the stock 112.74% off its SMA200. EVK registered 119.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 212.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4439 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9940.

The stock witnessed a 16.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.16%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.31% over the week and 11.35% over the month.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $47.90M and $292.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 481.74% and -57.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.40% this year.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK), with 10.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.09% while institutional investors hold 1.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.81M, and float is at 3.99M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 0.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 35218.0 shares valued at $30209.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the EVK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25665.0 shares valued at $22015.0 to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) that is trading -5.93% down over the past 12 months. Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) is -5.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -89.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.