Positives for Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) as stock gains in recent trading

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) is 13.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.86 and a high of $21.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The FFIC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.96% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.43% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.81, the stock is 1.72% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 46.00% off its SMA200. FFIC registered -7.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.62.

The stock witnessed a 13.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.07%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has around 453 employees, a market worth around $540.41M and $265.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.29 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.30% and -11.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flushing Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $60.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.10% in year-over-year returns.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.06% while institutional investors hold 84.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.87M, and float is at 26.79M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 80.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.52 million shares valued at $26.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.91% of the FFIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.34 million shares valued at $24.67 million to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.21 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $23.2 million, while Frontier Capital Management Company LLC holds 7.63% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $35.83 million.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KORZEKWINSKI FRANCIS W, the company’s Sr. Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that KORZEKWINSKI FRANCIS W sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $15.98 per share for a total of $47940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66632.0 shares.

Flushing Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that BURAN JOHN R (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $13.64 per share for $27280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FFIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Cullen Susan (Sr. EVP/CFO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $9.94 for $4970.0. The insider now directly holds 42,348 shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC).

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) that is -20.35% lower over the past 12 months. Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is 210.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.7% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.