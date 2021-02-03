Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) is -8.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $10.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQFT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is 4.62% and 7.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock 3.98% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8832 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7122.

The stock witnessed a -8.96% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.03%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 9.45% over the month.

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $38.29M and $26.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.91% and -62.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.00% this year.

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT), with 448.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.90% while institutional investors hold 1.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.92M, and float is at 8.98M with Short Float at 0.03%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Smart Money Group LLC with over 62945.0 shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.65% of the SQFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ifp Advisors, Inc with 20795.0 shares valued at $88170.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kestra Advisory Services, LLC which holds 20198.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $85639.0, while Avion Wealth holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 15173.0 with a market value of $64333.0.

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 17 times.