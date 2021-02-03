Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:RUSHA Stock Is Going Next

Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is 4.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.17 and a high of $47.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The RUSHA stock was last observed hovering at around $42.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.3% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.83% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.13, the stock is -1.70% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 28.41% off its SMA200. RUSHA registered 48.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.99.

The stock witnessed a 4.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.34%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) has around 7244 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $4.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.99 and Fwd P/E is 17.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.41% and -8.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rush Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA), with 784.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 102.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.55M, and float is at 47.71M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 101.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.68 million shares valued at $157.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the RUSHA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.14 million shares valued at $139.65 million to account for 9.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.36 million shares representing 7.96% and valued at over $113.26 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.40% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $105.31 million.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keller Steven L, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Keller Steven L sold 29,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $38.80 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55907.0 shares.

Rush Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY (CEO and President) sold a total of 40,120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $39.03 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the RUSHA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Keller Steven L (CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 51 shares at an average price of $38.80 for $1979.0. The insider now directly holds 55,907 shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA).

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) that is trading 36.44% up over the past 12 months. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is 29.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.56% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.