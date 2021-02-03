SFBS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Now

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is 5.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.76 and a high of $45.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFBS stock was last observed hovering at around $42.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.23% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.37% higher than the price target low of $46.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.61, the stock is -0.05% and 3.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 15.30% off its SMA200. SFBS registered 13.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.41.

The stock witnessed a 5.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.47%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) has around 505 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $389.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.63 and Fwd P/E is 12.99. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.82% and -7.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $102.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.10% in year-over-year returns.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS), with 5.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.94% while institutional investors hold 61.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.89M, and float is at 48.59M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 55.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.88 million shares valued at $234.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.77% of the SFBS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.68 million shares valued at $159.13 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 2.05 million shares representing 3.81% and valued at over $69.83 million, while Welch Group, LLC holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $62.25 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kattos Andrew N, the company’s EVP, Regional CEO. SEC filings show that Kattos Andrew N sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $41.51 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60950.0 shares.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Barker G. Carlton (EVP, Regional CEO) sold a total of 7,746 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $41.29 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92621.0 shares of the SFBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Barker G. Carlton (EVP, Regional CEO) disposed off 2,254 shares at an average price of $41.25 for $92978.0. The insider now directly holds 100,367 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 11.61% up over the past 12 months. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is -1.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.77.