SOHO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Now

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) is 11.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOHO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 4.35% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 22.03% off its SMA200. SOHO registered -55.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6715 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2043.

The stock witnessed a 11.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.89%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $42.26M and $101.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.41% and -56.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $13.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -68.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.48% while institutional investors hold 25.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.33M, and float is at 12.88M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 21.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.7 million shares valued at $1.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.70% of the SOHO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SPC Financial, Inc. with 0.41 million shares valued at $1.02 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC World Markets, Inc. which holds 0.26 million shares representing 1.74% and valued at over $0.46 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $0.45 million.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading -40.18% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -20.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 84.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 22600.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.95.