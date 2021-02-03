Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SBSI) stock Surged by 1.87% yesterday

Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SBSI) is 4.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.47 and a high of $37.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBSI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.76% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.42, the stock is -0.94% and 2.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 13.99% off its SMA200. SBSI registered -9.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.75.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.46%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) has around 845 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $231.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.08 and Fwd P/E is 12.14. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.14% and -12.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southside Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $60.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.78% while institutional investors hold 51.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.05M, and float is at 31.62M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 49.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.63 million shares valued at $113.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.01% of the SBSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.05 million shares valued at $50.16 million to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.45 million shares representing 4.37% and valued at over $35.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $27.18 million.

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Garrett John Robert, the company’s COB. SEC filings show that Garrett John Robert bought 140 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $30.96 per share for a total of $4334.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17599.0 shares.

Southside Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that SHAMBURGER JULIE (SEVP & CFO) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $31.05 per share for $49680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17342.0 shares of the SBSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, MORGAN TONY K (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $27.20 for $54400.0. The insider now directly holds 19,462 shares of Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI).

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) that is trading 10.11% up over the past 12 months. BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is -3.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.86% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.13.