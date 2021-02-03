Spark Networks SE (LOV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Spark Networks SE (AMEX: LOV) is 8.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.79, the stock is 3.11% and 14.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.08% at the moment leaves the stock 33.65% off its SMA200. LOV registered -3.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.79.

The stock witnessed a 8.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.10%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $153.20M and $214.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.23. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.90% and -14.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.00% this year.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Spark Networks SE (LOV), with 2.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.97% while institutional investors hold 45.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.06M, and float is at 15.79M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 40.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Osmium Partners, LLC with over 2.44 million shares valued at $11.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 70.35% of the LOV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Peak6 Investments, L.P. with 1.56 million shares valued at $7.63 million to account for 44.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cannell Capital LLC which holds 1.27 million shares representing 36.46% and valued at over $6.19 million, while Engine Capital Management, LP holds 17.42% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $2.96 million.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Spark Networks SE (LOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canaan VIII LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Canaan VIII LP sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $5.64 per share for a total of $56442.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.53 million shares.

Spark Networks SE disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Canaan VIII LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $5.58 per share for $55751.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.54 million shares of the LOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Canaan VIII LP (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.43 for $54270.0. The insider now directly holds 3,548,489 shares of Spark Networks SE (LOV).