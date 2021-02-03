Sprott Inc. (SII) on Track to Reach $33.84 in a Year

Sprott Inc. (NYSE: SII) is 10.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.30 and a high of $43.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The SII stock was last observed hovering at around $30.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $33.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.91% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.21% higher than the price target low of $33.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.99, the stock is 8.30% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. SII registered 39.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.61.

The stock witnessed a 10.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.17%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Sprott Inc. (SII) has around 126 employees, a market worth around $783.75M and $103.77M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 140.53% and -26.68% from its 52-week high.

Sprott Inc. (SII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprott Inc. (SII) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprott Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021..

Sprott Inc. (SII) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in Sprott Inc. (SII), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.49% while institutional investors hold 25.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.50M, and float is at 19.98M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 22.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 1.3 million shares valued at $44.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.10% of the SII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 0.85 million shares valued at $28.97 million to account for 3.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sun Valley Gold LLC which holds 0.53 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $18.06 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $11.83 million.