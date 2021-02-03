SPX Corporation (SPXC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is 0.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.50 and a high of $60.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPXC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.08% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.82% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.55, the stock is -3.89% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 20.42% off its SMA200. SPXC registered 10.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.22.

The stock witnessed a 0.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.69%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

SPX Corporation (SPXC) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.03 and Fwd P/E is 17.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.92% and -9.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

SPX Corporation (SPXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPX Corporation (SPXC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $436.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

SPX Corporation (SPXC) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in SPX Corporation (SPXC), with 631k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 98.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.71M, and float is at 44.15M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 97.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.33 million shares valued at $293.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.14% of the SPXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.37 million shares valued at $202.52 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.2 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $148.29 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 2.6 million with a market value of $120.47 million.

SPX Corporation (SPXC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at SPX Corporation (SPXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swann John William III, the company’s Pres., Heating and Location &. SEC filings show that Swann John William III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $57.71 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72323.0 shares.

SPX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Swann John William III (Pres., Heating and Location &) sold a total of 11,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $47.36 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72323.0 shares of the SPXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Swann John William III (Pres., Heating and Location &) disposed off 8,580 shares at an average price of $47.05 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 72,323 shares of SPX Corporation (SPXC).

SPX Corporation (SPXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 15.40% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 14.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.38.