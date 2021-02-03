Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 25.02% Upside

Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is 1.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.94 and a high of $55.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.02% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.52% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.24, the stock is -0.81% and -7.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -5.89% off its SMA200. SMP registered -19.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.42.

The stock witnessed a 1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.96%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $932.02M and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.17. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.51% and -25.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Standard Motor Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $254.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.11% while institutional investors hold 87.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.35M, and float is at 21.08M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 81.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.16 million shares valued at $140.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.06% of the SMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.4 million shares valued at $62.66 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $56.74 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $49.02 million.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SILLS ARTHUR S, the company’s Director Emeritus. SEC filings show that SILLS ARTHUR S sold 5,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $47.35 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Standard Motor Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Tesoro Thomas (SVP Human Resources) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $49.96 per share for $74940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26229.0 shares of the SMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Sills Eric (CEO & President) disposed off 1,721 shares at an average price of $48.14 for $82849.0. The insider now directly holds 166,241 shares of Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP).

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading 78.64% up over the past 12 months. Visteon Corporation (VC) is 66.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.