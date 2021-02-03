Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) is 8.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.49, the stock is -1.61% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 8.44% off its SMA200. TGP registered -3.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.51.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.98%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $585.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.25 and Fwd P/E is 4.46. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.43% and -9.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $145.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP), with 35.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.36% while institutional investors hold 54.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.95M, and float is at 50.98M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 32.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.01 million shares valued at $73.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the TGP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Beach Investment Counsel, Inc./PA with 2.19 million shares valued at $23.04 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.84 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $19.37 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $15.1 million.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading -44.22% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -29.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 53.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 58990.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.31.