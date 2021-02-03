The incline in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) is 9.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.32 and a high of $83.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGRC stock was last observed hovering at around $72.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.12% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -6.35% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.38, the stock is 2.22% and 8.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 20.59% off its SMA200. MGRC registered -5.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.10.

The stock witnessed a 9.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.56%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has around 1099 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $570.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.56 and Fwd P/E is 17.65. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.57% and -12.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McGrath RentCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $143.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), with 221.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 86.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.10M, and float is at 23.89M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 85.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.39 million shares valued at $142.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.92% of the MGRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.2 million shares valued at $131.08 million to account for 9.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.66 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $99.18 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $95.66 million.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skenesky John P, the company’s VP and Division Manager. SEC filings show that Skenesky John P sold 3,072 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $63.48 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4510.0 shares.

McGrath RentCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Skenesky John P (VP and Division Manager) sold a total of 2,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $63.03 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7582.0 shares of the MGRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Skenesky John P (VP and Division Manager) disposed off 2,165 shares at an average price of $65.18 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 14,819 shares of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC).

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Rentals Inc. (URI) that is trading 79.67% up over the past 12 months. H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is 3.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.