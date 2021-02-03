The incline in USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) is -3.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $11.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The USAT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.15, the stock is -1.76% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 25.43% off its SMA200. USAT registered 21.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.82.

The stock witnessed a -3.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.14%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $659.04M and $156.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 274.32. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.11% and -14.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $40.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year.

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in USA Technologies Inc. (USAT), with 5.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.45% while institutional investors hold 39.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.86M, and float is at 59.51M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 36.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with over 11.02 million shares valued at $96.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.90% of the USAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with 1.14 million shares valued at $11.9 million to account for 1.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Emerald Advisers, LLC which holds 1.08 million shares representing 1.65% and valued at over $11.31 million, while First Washington Corporation holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $6.86 million.

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

USA Technologies Inc. (USAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading 67.05% up over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is 28.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 58.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.