These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Amedisys Inc. (AMED)

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is -1.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.95 and a high of $325.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMED stock was last observed hovering at around $287.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $325.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.29% off the consensus price target high of $340.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -10.34% lower than the price target low of $261.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $288.00, the stock is -3.21% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 23.65% off its SMA200. AMED registered 60.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $292.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $252.96.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.20%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $9.48B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.62 and Fwd P/E is 45.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.62% and -11.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amedisys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $553.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Top Institutional Holders

546 institutions hold shares in Amedisys Inc. (AMED), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.36% while institutional investors hold 93.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.66M, and float is at 31.71M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 90.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.89 million shares valued at $919.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the AMED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.95 million shares valued at $696.96 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.45 million shares representing 7.48% and valued at over $580.21 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $356.56 million.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Amedisys Inc. (AMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ginn Scott G, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ginn Scott G sold 975 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $286.87 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17849.0 shares.

Amedisys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Bohnert Denise M. (Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $314.41 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7925.0 shares of the AMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Bohnert Denise M. (Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 526 shares at an average price of $300.84 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 8,733 shares of Amedisys Inc. (AMED).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 8.77% up over the past 12 months. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -23.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.93% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.