These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Gaia Inc. (GAIA)

Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) is 1.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $12.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The GAIA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $10.03, the stock is 2.32% and 0.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 6.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.57% off its SMA200. GAIA registered 12.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.45.

The stock witnessed a 1.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.08%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Gaia Inc. (GAIA) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $195.28M and $62.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 137.40. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.40% and -21.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.80%).

Gaia Inc. (GAIA) Analyst Forecasts

Gaia Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $18.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gaia Inc. (GAIA) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Gaia Inc. (GAIA), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.41% while institutional investors hold 75.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.18M, and float is at 12.35M with Short Float at 7.82%. Institutions hold 67.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MIC Capital Partners (Public) (US) IM, LLC with over 1.27 million shares valued at $12.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.19% of the GAIA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.05 million shares valued at $10.3 million to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.77 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $7.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $6.91 million.

Gaia Inc. (GAIA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Gaia Inc. (GAIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sutherland Paul Howard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sutherland Paul Howard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $9.21 per share for a total of $9210.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Gaia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Tarell Paul C. Jr. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $10.14 per share for $30409.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99810.0 shares of the GAIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Sutherland Paul Howard (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.83 for $9660.0. The insider now directly holds 102,500 shares of Gaia Inc. (GAIA).

Gaia Inc. (GAIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 883.54% up over the past 12 months. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is 59.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.64.