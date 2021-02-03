These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) is 33.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The GMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is 9.41% and 20.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.28% off its SMA200. GMLP registered -47.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9018 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5709.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.18%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.94% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) has around 494 employees, a market worth around $242.59M and $289.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.45 and Fwd P/E is 3.75. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.62% and -52.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $71.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), with 21.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.16% while institutional investors hold 45.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.30M, and float is at 49.40M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 31.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 6.2 million shares valued at $12.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.95% of the GMLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.13 million shares valued at $8.38 million to account for 5.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Huber Capital Management, LLC which holds 3.88 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $7.87 million, while 683 Capital Management LLC holds 1.39% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $1.96 million.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -3.78% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -29.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -54.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.