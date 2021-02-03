These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is -1.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.44 and a high of $29.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The INSW stock was last observed hovering at around $15.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $22.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.83% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -34.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.16, the stock is -7.25% and -6.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -9.56% off its SMA200. INSW registered -26.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.54.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.35%, and is -5.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $455.87M and $489.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.65 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.90% and -44.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Seaways Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $62.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.40% in year-over-year returns.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in International Seaways Inc. (INSW), with 361k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 100.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.93M, and float is at 27.63M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 99.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. with over 4.0 million shares valued at $58.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.31% of the INSW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.83 million shares valued at $26.72 million to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.78 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $25.94 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $25.69 million.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at International Seaways Inc. (INSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pribor Jeffrey, the company’s SVP,CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $16002.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36519.0 shares.

International Seaways Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Pribor Jeffrey (SVP,CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $16.75 per share for $16751.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37519.0 shares of the INSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Pribor Jeffrey (SVP,CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $17.25 for $17250.0. The insider now directly holds 35,886 shares of International Seaways Inc. (INSW).