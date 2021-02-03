These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) is 9.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $45.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The OAS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.73% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -7994.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.47, the stock is -1.08% and 5.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 5.17% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.74.

The stock witnessed a 9.20% in the last 1 month, and is 8.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has around 609 employees, a market worth around $827.21M and $1.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.09. Distance from 52-week low is 102.35% and -11.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $295.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -274.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.70% in year-over-year returns.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 10.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.44M, and float is at 19.92M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 10.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC with over 0.71 million shares valued at $26.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.22% of the OAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Calamos Advisors LLC with 80637.0 shares valued at $2.99 million to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Polito Paula D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Polito Paula D sold 32,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $0.17 per share for a total of $5496.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that Hagale John E (Director) sold a total of 120,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $0.17 per share for $20482.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Nusz Thomas B (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 5,700 shares at an average price of $0.18 for $1026.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS).