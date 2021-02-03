These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) is 18.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $9.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.86 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.11% lower than the price target low of $8.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.03, the stock is 5.55% and 18.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 38.67% off its SMA200. TAC registered 20.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.81.

The stock witnessed a 18.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.28%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) has around 1543 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $1.69B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.76% and -0.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransAlta Corporation (TAC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransAlta Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $489.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in TransAlta Corporation (TAC), with 597.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 72.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.00M, and float is at 273.04M with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 72.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 42.75 million shares valued at $262.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.70% of the TAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with 33.18 million shares valued at $204.05 million to account for 12.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 15.92 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $97.89 million, while CIBC Asset Management Inc. holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 11.67 million with a market value of $71.76 million.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -44.04% lower over the past 12 months. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -16.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.21.