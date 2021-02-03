Things appear to be looking up for Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN) is 23.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.16 and a high of $104.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The DIN stock was last observed hovering at around $71.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.05% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.84% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.73, the stock is 3.29% and 7.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 33.54% off its SMA200. DIN registered -15.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.08.

The stock witnessed a 23.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.42%, and is -2.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) has around 558 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $720.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 406.57% and -31.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dine Brands Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $201.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN), with 295.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 91.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.22M, and float is at 16.12M with Short Float at 5.90%. Institutions hold 90.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.64 million shares valued at $144.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the DIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.71 million shares valued at $93.41 million to account for 10.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1.12 million shares representing 6.84% and valued at over $61.3 million, while MSD Capital, L.P. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $40.43 million.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADEL BRYAN R, the company’s SVP, LEGAL, GC AND SECRETARY. SEC filings show that ADEL BRYAN R sold 11,805 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $71.03 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10620.0 shares.

Dine Brands Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that KAY LARRY ALAN (Director) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $62.63 per share for $81419.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8664.0 shares of the DIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, CYWINSKI JOHN C (President, Applebee’s) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $36.26 for $54392.0. The insider now directly holds 38,583 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN).

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 6.87% up over the past 12 months. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is -8.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.