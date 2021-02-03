Things appear to be looking up for Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR) is 4.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $24.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The ISTR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $22.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.76% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.25, the stock is 1.04% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock 20.08% off its SMA200. ISTR registered -21.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.95.

The stock witnessed a 4.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.74%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $185.09M and $93.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.18% and -28.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Investar Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.40% in year-over-year returns.

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR), with 800.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.55% while institutional investors hold 60.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.76M, and float is at 9.82M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 56.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 0.76 million shares valued at $9.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the ISTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Maltese Capital Management LLC with 0.74 million shares valued at $9.5 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.58 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $7.46 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $7.37 million.

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by D’Angelo John J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that D’Angelo John J bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 29 at a price of $12.81 per share for a total of $1281.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Investar Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Baker James M (Director) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $13.70 per share for $3425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8745.0 shares of the ISTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Lukinovich David J (Director) acquired 80 shares at an average price of $13.85 for $1108.0. The insider now directly holds 14,216 shares of Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR).

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) that is trading -5.89% down over the past 12 months. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is -20.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 62150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.25.