Things appear to be looking up for Kaman Corporation (KAMN)

Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) is -6.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.38 and a high of $65.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The KAMN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.94% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.64% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.34, the stock is -4.90% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 17.98% off its SMA200. KAMN registered -14.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.00.

The stock witnessed a -6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.49%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) has around 2935 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $837.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.97. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.58% and -18.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaman Corporation (KAMN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $206.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 253.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Kaman Corporation (KAMN), with 491.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 95.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.69M, and float is at 27.19M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 94.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.25 million shares valued at $165.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the KAMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.74 million shares valued at $106.86 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 2.17 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $84.4 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $48.74 million.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Kaman Corporation (KAMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RABAUT THOMAS W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RABAUT THOMAS W sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 28 at a price of $46.77 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13925.0 shares.

Kaman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Keating Neal J (Chm, Pres & CEO) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $45.97 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the KAMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Barnhart Richard R (Exec VP, Kaman Corp; Pres, KAG) acquired 3,254 shares at an average price of $46.83 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 14,477 shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN).

Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -28.67% down over the past 12 months. The Timken Company (TKR) is 48.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.91% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.17.