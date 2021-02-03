Things appear to be looking up for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) is 0.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.55 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The UROV stock was last observed hovering at around $16.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $16.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.55% off the consensus price target high of $16.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.16, the stock is 0.11% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 47.69% off its SMA200. UROV registered 25.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.52.

The stock witnessed a 0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.67%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.62% over the week and 0.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 146.72% and -0.55% from its 52-week high.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.59.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.00% this year.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV), with 24.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 78.03% while institutional investors hold 85.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.25M, and float is at 4.61M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 18.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 2.37 million shares valued at $22.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.48% of the UROV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 0.98 million shares valued at $9.14 million to account for 3.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. which holds 0.62 million shares representing 1.96% and valued at over $5.8 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $5.31 million.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., the company’s . SEC filings show that Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. bought 103,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $13.08 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22.96 million shares.