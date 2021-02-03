This Indicator Is Supporting AZZ Inc. (AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is 5.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.31 and a high of $51.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $49.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.4% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.72% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $49.83, the stock is 2.30% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 36.08% off its SMA200. AZZ registered 19.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.05.

The stock witnessed a 5.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.35%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) has around 4343 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $888.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.08 and Fwd P/E is 18.64. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.05% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AZZ Inc. (AZZ) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AZZ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $207.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.60% in year-over-year returns.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in AZZ Inc. (AZZ), with 448.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 94.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.94M, and float is at 24.90M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 92.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.96 million shares valued at $135.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.62% of the AZZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.57 million shares valued at $87.56 million to account for 10.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.98 million shares representing 7.79% and valued at over $67.44 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $43.89 million.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AZZ Inc. (AZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stovall Bryan Lee, the company’s COO – Metal Coatings. SEC filings show that Stovall Bryan Lee sold 87 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $48.89 per share for a total of $4253.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16641.0 shares.

AZZ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Lavelle Ken (President & GM – Electrical) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $30.83 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10290.0 shares of the AZZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, FERGUSON THOMAS E (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $28.94 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 109,794 shares of AZZ Inc. (AZZ).

AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is trading -28.55% down over the past 12 months. Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is 41.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.03.