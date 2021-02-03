This Indicator Is Supporting Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) is -9.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.97 and a high of $78.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNS stock was last observed hovering at around $67.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.67% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.34% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $67.50, the stock is -6.26% and -7.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 5.77% off its SMA200. CNS registered -8.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.81.

The stock witnessed a -9.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.88%, and is -6.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $427.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.88 and Fwd P/E is 18.69. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.74% and -14.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (56.00%).

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cohen & Steers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $119.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.40% year-over-year.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS), with 24.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.34% while institutional investors hold 92.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.86M, and float is at 23.73M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 45.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.59 million shares valued at $144.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.41% of the CNS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BAMCO Inc. with 2.52 million shares valued at $140.27 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.94 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $107.9 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $79.16 million.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nolty Michele, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Nolty Michele sold 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $75.67 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12861.0 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that POLI FRANCIS C (GC, Secretary, EVP) sold a total of 1,728 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $71.90 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63791.0 shares of the CNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Stadler Matthew S. (Chief Financial Officer, EVP) disposed off 18,219 shares at an average price of $72.03 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 127,315 shares of Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS).

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) that is trading 3.98% up over the past 12 months. GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) is 21.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -78.45% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.