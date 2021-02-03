This Indicator Is Supporting ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CNOB) is 13.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $24.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNOB stock was last observed hovering at around $21.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.27% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.55, the stock is 6.29% and 12.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock 39.58% off its SMA200. CNOB registered -5.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.94.

The stock witnessed a 13.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.14%, and is 7.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $908.54M and $300.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.66% and -8.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $62.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.40% in year-over-year returns.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.87% while institutional investors hold 76.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.65M, and float is at 35.04M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 67.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.33 million shares valued at $46.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.39% of the CNOB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.57 million shares valued at $36.22 million to account for 6.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.36 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $33.2 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $23.5 million.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kempner Michael W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kempner Michael W sold 29,411 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $17.17 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Huttle Frank III (Director) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $15.55 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78724.0 shares of the CNOB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, BAIER FRANK W (Director) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $12.04 for $90300.0. The insider now directly holds 89,733 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB).

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -17.03% down over the past 12 months. Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is -1.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.