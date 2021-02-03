This Indicator Is Supporting Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is -4.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.01 and a high of $99.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITGR stock was last observed hovering at around $74.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.32% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.37% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.99% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $77.36, the stock is -2.39% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock 8.56% off its SMA200. ITGR registered -9.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.96.

The stock witnessed a -4.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.35%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) has around 8250 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.13 and Fwd P/E is 22.10. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.14% and -22.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Integer Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $263.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Top Institutional Holders

340 institutions hold shares in Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR), with 448.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.36% while institutional investors hold 102.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.86M, and float is at 32.38M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 100.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.2 million shares valued at $306.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.81% of the ITGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.48 million shares valued at $205.16 million to account for 10.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.95 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $115.05 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $95.32 million.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAILEY PAMELA G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BAILEY PAMELA G sold 6,217 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $71.18 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49544.0 shares.

Integer Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Dziedzic Joseph W (President & CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $58.12 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79793.0 shares of the ITGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, SANFORD BILL R (Director) disposed off 26 shares at an average price of $67.26 for $1749.0. The insider now directly holds 68,409 shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR).

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -13.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.