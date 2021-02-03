This Indicator Is Supporting USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) is 0.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $16.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The USAC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.69, the stock is -5.09% and 3.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 19.13% off its SMA200. USAC registered -14.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.89.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.76%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has around 879 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $687.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -92.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.92% and -16.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USA Compression Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $160.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), with 47.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.74% while institutional investors hold 50.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.88M, and float is at 49.70M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 25.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 18.39 million shares valued at $184.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.98% of the USAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.9 million shares valued at $8.97 million to account for 0.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 0.42 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $4.24 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $4.07 million.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LONG ERIC D, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that LONG ERIC D sold 2,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $13.05 per share for a total of $30550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

USA Compression Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that LONG ERIC D (See Remarks) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $7.95 per share for $79500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the USAC stock.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 48.34% up over the past 12 months. Harsco Corporation (HSC) is 19.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -71.32% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.