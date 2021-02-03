Three Notable Stocks Today: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) shares are 0.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.35% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -0.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 13.39% and 0.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Alliance Global Partners recommended the SVM stock as a Buy, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on July 20, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SVM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.52. The forecasts give the Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $7.05. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.0% or 6.38%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 1.90% from $0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.26 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) today moving up 3.70% to settle at $1.40. The overall market worth of this company is about $120,782,347. The 52-week range of the stock remained $1.00 – $1.40, while its day’s lowest price was $1.35 and it hit its day’s highest price at $1.40.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC ‎reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.‎

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies: ‎

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, ‎debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes ‎storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination ‎with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.‎

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing ‎trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, ‎tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses ‎operating as usual.‎‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres ‎recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product ‎line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), on the other hand, is trading around $17.30 with a market cap of $545.13M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$18.32 million. This represented 723.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.54 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.74 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $233.0 million from $102.54 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $63.28 million while total current assets were at $218.13 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$21.02 million, significantly lower than the -$7.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$21.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Altimmune Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 111,585 shares. Insider sales totaled 47,982 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.14M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.20% with a share float percentage of 30.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimmune Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VR Adviser, LLC with over 4.5 million shares worth more than $59.4 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, VR Adviser, LLC held 13.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.13 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.