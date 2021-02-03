TKC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Now

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) is 4.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.36 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The TKC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.05% off the consensus price target high of $8.18 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -16.05% lower than the price target low of $4.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.64, the stock is 1.48% and 6.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 8.72% off its SMA200. TKC registered -4.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.15.

The stock witnessed a 4.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.89%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has around 18999 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.84 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.36% and -11.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), with institutional investors hold 3.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 880.47M, and float is at 430.78M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 3.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 9.36 million shares valued at $44.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.45% of the TKC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oldfield Partners LLP with 5.08 million shares valued at $24.33 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 2.65 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $12.69 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $10.13 million.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -19.40% lower over the past 12 months. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is -10.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.96% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.