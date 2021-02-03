Top attractive stock of the week – BioAtla Inc. (BCAB)

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) is 34.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $49.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCAB stock was last observed hovering at around $44.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.55% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.38% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.62, the stock is 8.23% and 16.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 16.80% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.06.

The stock witnessed a 34.14% in the last 1 month, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.03% and -7.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.78.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in BioAtla Inc. (BCAB), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.72% while institutional investors hold 30.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.72M, and float is at 22.63M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 24.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund with over 0.37 million shares valued at $12.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.25% of the BCAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Trust with 46546.0 shares valued at $1.58 million to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Health Sciences Tr which holds 6118.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2378.0 with a market value of $80875.0.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Levy Guy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Levy Guy bought 1,388,890 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.06 million shares.

BioAtla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Cormorant Asset Management, LP (Former 10% Owner) bought a total of 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $18.00 per share for $14.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.29 million shares of the BCAB stock.