Top attractive stock of the week – ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) is -8.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.60 and a high of $40.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORIC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.73% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.35% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.82, the stock is -5.06% and -9.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 9.09% off its SMA200. ORIC registered a gain of 39.77% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.19.

The stock witnessed a -8.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.35%, and is -7.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 65.70% and -24.48% from its 52-week high.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC), with 357.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 68.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.32M, and float is at 19.00M with Short Float at 14.98%. Institutions hold 67.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Svennilson Peter with over 4.77 million shares valued at $119.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.46% of the ORIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.49 million shares valued at $112.38 million to account for 14.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 2.92 million shares representing 9.48% and valued at over $73.08 million, while EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds 8.57% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $66.08 million.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.