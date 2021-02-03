Top attractive stock of the week – TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) is 29.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The TESS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.06, the stock is 8.45% and 21.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 33.64% off its SMA200. TESS registered 16.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.33.

The stock witnessed a 29.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.13%, and is 14.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) has around 678 employees, a market worth around $71.33M and $507.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.76% and -5.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $100.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -490.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.80% in year-over-year returns.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.10% while institutional investors hold 82.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.66M, and float is at 6.56M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 62.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Management Corporation with over 1.01 million shares valued at $5.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.58% of the TESS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.61 million shares valued at $3.28 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.55 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $2.95 million, while Tieton Capital Management, LLC holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $2.46 million.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lakeview Investment Group & Tr, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $6.34 per share for a total of $31700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Lakeview Investment Group & Tr (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $6.36 per share for $38160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the TESS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr (10% Owner) acquired 19,100 shares at an average price of $5.55 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,011,591 shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS).

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Systemax Inc. (SYX) that is trading 103.05% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 51490.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.