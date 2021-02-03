TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) is 8.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $24.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMDX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -43.33% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.50, the stock is 3.03% and 18.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 30.50% off its SMA200. TMDX registered 21.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.59.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.47%, and is -9.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $599.42M and $24.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.87% and -13.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.40%).

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransMedics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $6.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), with 3.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.86% while institutional investors hold 88.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.16M, and float is at 23.83M with Short Float at 3.64%. Institutions hold 78.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.07 million shares valued at $56.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the TMDX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with 3.5 million shares valued at $48.23 million to account for 12.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.57 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $21.6 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $20.65 million.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sullivan John F, the company’s VP of Quality & Engineering. SEC filings show that Sullivan John F sold 9,617 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $22.12 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10828.0 shares.

TransMedics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Gordon Stephen (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,184 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $20.00 per share for $23680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8371.0 shares of the TMDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Gordon Stephen (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,816 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 9,755 shares of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX).