Tredegar Corporation (TG) turns bearish with loss of -0.12 points

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) is -11.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.01 and a high of $17.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The TG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.18% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.76, the stock is -8.57% and -1.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 21.07% off its SMA200. TG registered 3.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.66.

The stock witnessed a -11.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.97%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $503.91M and $795.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.31% and -17.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tredegar Corporation (TG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tredegar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $845.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.30% this year.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Tredegar Corporation (TG), with 7.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.88% while institutional investors hold 87.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.44M, and float is at 25.82M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 67.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.9 million shares valued at $58.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the TG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 2.88 million shares valued at $42.82 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.85 million shares representing 8.52% and valued at over $42.45 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.94% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $39.55 million.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Tredegar Corporation (TG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times.

Tredegar Corporation (TG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) that is trading 9.36% up over the past 12 months. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) is 252.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.95% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.