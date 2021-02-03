TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Volatility At 2.34%, Should You Add A Position?

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) is 7.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $14.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPVG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $14.03, the stock is 4.66% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 26.35% off its SMA200. TPVG registered 3.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.04.

The stock witnessed a 7.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.00%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.55 and Fwd P/E is 9.25. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.89% and -0.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Analyst Forecasts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $22.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG), with 372.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 30.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.79M, and float is at 30.46M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 29.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 1.79 million shares valued at $19.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.82% of the TPVG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 1.33 million shares valued at $14.63 million to account for 4.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ares Management LLC which holds 0.43 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $4.73 million, while Resource America, Inc. holds 1.35% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $4.58 million.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mathieu Christopher M., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mathieu Christopher M. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $12.39 per share for a total of $68145.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15500.0 shares.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Mathieu Christopher M. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $12.18 per share for $60900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the TPVG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Fornelli Cynthia M. (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $9.90 for $2970.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG).