TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) – The -1.34% Downside Potential Remains

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is 11.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.57 and a high of $84.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTEC stock was last observed hovering at around $78.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.96% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.66% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -19.22% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $81.07, the stock is 5.76% and 10.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock 48.18% off its SMA200. TTEC registered 104.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.45.

The stock witnessed a 11.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.12%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) has around 56200 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.10 and Fwd P/E is 27.92. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.08% and -4.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TTEC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $509.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.40% in year-over-year returns.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC), with 28.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.03% while institutional investors hold 92.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.73M, and float is at 18.21M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 35.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.66 million shares valued at $145.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the TTEC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.33 million shares valued at $127.25 million to account for 4.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.46 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $79.52 million, while Boston Partners holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $46.39 million.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hand Judi, the company’s EVP, CRO. SEC filings show that Hand Judi sold 24,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $1.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

TTEC Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Hand Judi (EVP, CRO) sold a total of 25,051 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $63.00 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TTEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, McLean Margaret B (SVP, GC & CRO) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $59.00 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 36,856 shares of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC).