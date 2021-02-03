U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) dip is a big Buy opportunity

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) is 9.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $6.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The GROW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is 7.54% and 25.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 90.46% off its SMA200. GROW registered 370.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.66.

The stock witnessed a 9.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.30%, and is 11.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 9.63% over the month.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $88.71M and $6.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.28. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 646.25% and -10.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.70%).

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.90% this year.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW), with 702.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.66% while institutional investors hold 41.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.08M, and float is at 12.41M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 39.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Diametric Capital, LP with over 0.97 million shares valued at $2.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.42% of the GROW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with 0.72 million shares valued at $1.72 million to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.62 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $1.48 million, while Prelude Capital Management LLC holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $1.46 million.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -24.12% down over the past 12 months. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is 53.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 36040.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.