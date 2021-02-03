Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VIRI Stock Is Going Next

Virios Therapeutics LLC (NASDAQ: VIRI) is -8.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $16.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $6.85, the stock is -13.40% and -19.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -19.29% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.49.

The stock witnessed a -8.79% in the last 1 month, and is -14.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.20% and -59.01% from its 52-week high.

Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year.

Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.28M, and float is at 6.18M with Short Float at 0.79%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 1000.0 shares valued at $7510.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the VIRI Shares outstanding.

Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pridgen William, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pridgen William bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $7.47 per share for a total of $26145.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Virios Therapeutics LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Walsh Angela (VP of Finance) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $7.30 per share for $7300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the VIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Pridgen William (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $11.98 for $17970.0. The insider now directly holds 727,192 shares of Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI).