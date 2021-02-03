Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) picks momentum as shares drop -2.01%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) is 7.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The IHD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $7.79, the stock is 0.58% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 16.65% off its SMA200. IHD registered 4.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.96.

The stock witnessed a 7.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.96%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 70.83% and -5.00% from its 52-week high.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Analyst Forecasts

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD), with institutional investors hold 58.27% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 58.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 1607 Capital Partners, LLC with over 1.49 million shares valued at $9.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.84% of the IHD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.49 million shares valued at $9.82 million to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.01 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $6.66 million, while City of London Investment Management Co. Limited holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $5.33 million.